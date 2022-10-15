THOMAS AND DOM CELEBRATE GRADUATION

On Friday 16th September, Tottenham Central School year 12 students Thomas Brennan and Dominic Vincent celebrated their graduation at the Western Access Program Graduation Dinner. Along with their Graduation Certificate, Thomas and Dom also received awards for their courses. Thomas received a Certificate of Achievement in Legal Studies and Dominic received a Certificate of Achievement in Mathematics Standard, a Certificate of Achievement in Construction and a Certificate of Excellence in VET Primary Industries. Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook Page.