THIRD ROUND OF PENNANTS NOW PLAYED

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

On Sunday 21st August, the third round of the Pennants was played. The threes played Parkes Bowling and Sports Club (Parkes Town) at Parkes. Condo won all three games scoring ten points to nil. Darren Seton, Craig Jones, Brayden Davis and Steve Brasnett defeated G McPhee’s team twenty two to sixteen, Andrew Brasnett, Michael Waller, Grant Davis and Hank Colliss defeated G Townsend’s team twenty two to fifteen, and Dan Seton, Laurie Thompson, Max Johnson and Dave Carter Jnr defeated C. McPhee’s team twenty four to seventeen.

The fours played Grenfell at home. Condo won two out of three games for a total score of nine to one. Trent Bendall, Ian Simpson, Bill Logan and Nick Moody were out played by W Raine’s team going down twenty four points to eleven, Tommy McKeown, Lloyd Merritt, Michael Leal and Uwe Kuhn defeated K Brus’ team twenty four to fifteen, and in a nail biting finish Neil Baxter, Al Stuckey, Steve Taylor and Brian Tickle defeated B Jones’ team twenty three to seventeen. Their score of four on the final end won them the game and put Condo in the lead on the big board.

Up until the fourteenth end all three Condo teams where behind with the big board reading forty three to twenty four in Grenfell’s favour, by the last end Condo was three behind until Team Frog saved the day.

Contributed.