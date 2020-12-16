THIRD CHRISTMAS DRAW DONE

The third draw of the #Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign has been drawn with 10 lucky people taking home over $600 in prizes.

Chairperson of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Vicki Hanlon, oversaw the draw, which took place at 5pm in the Condobolin Newsagency on Friday, 4 December. Cammay Thorpe and Elsie Wilson helped draw out the winning tickets.

Residents did not have to be present to collect their prize. They will be contacted by phone to be informed of their good fortune and prizes can be picked up from the Condobolin Newsagency.

The winners on the night included Jo Tyack ($50 Voucher donated by Don Lark Motorcycles); Kate Buckland ($25 Voucher donated by Yours and Mine Vogue); Eryn Mullins ($50 Voucher donated by Betta Home Living); Kellie Ward ($50 Voucher donated by Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy); Danielle Leigo ($50 Why Leave Town Card donated by Central West Tyre Service); Deb Manwaring ($150 Voucher donated from Leanne’s Hairdressing); Eryn Mullins ($50 Why Leave Town Card donated by Chris Nagle Electrical); Larissa Lewis ($50 Voucher donated by Condo Quality Meats); Stephanie Donnelly ($20 Voucher donated by Happy Daze Coffee Lounge); Virginia Griffiths ($100 Voucher donated by Don Lark Motorcycles); and Ruth Crompton ($25 Voucher donated by The Hall).

The major #SHOP CONDO FOR CHRISTMAS# draw will take place on Friday, 18 December in Renown Park (across from Chamen’s Supa IGA).

The prizes will consist of Why Leave Town Cards – $2,000 for first; $1,000 for second and $500 for third. People MUST BE PRESENT at the time of the draw to claim their prize.

The passports, which are now in stores, will work the same as previously with the customer receiving a stamp for every $10 spent. Only completed passports will be considered for prizes. Please note stamps will not be issued for the purchase of alcohol and cigarettes.

The passports can be placed in boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Foodworks, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Condobolin Newsagency.

