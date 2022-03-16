THE SYDNEY ROYAL AGSHOWS NSW YOUNG WOMAN ZONE 6 WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Lily Hand (Bourke), Marta Sarova (Cowra) and Molly Wright (Peak Hill) were announced as the winners of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Final, which was held at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin on Saturday, 5 March.

Condobolin’s Haidee Yeomans was one of 19 young women vying for a chance to embrace a life-changing experience by being part of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Final in April.

The program aims to find the ambassador for the next 12 months to promote the Sydney Royal Show and agricultural shows of NSW, as well as promoting the importance and contribution of women to rural communities.

This was the first time since 1994, Condobolin had been selected to host the Zone 6 Final. This zone comprises the 16 show societies of Group 10, Central Western and the 23 of Group11, Western, with the combined total of 20 actually having a 2021 Showgirl/Young Woman representative. These towns extend from Bourke and Coonamble to Dubbo, Bathurst, Blayney, Murrumburrah Harden and Young, with many points in between and most of the area known as Western NSW.

The Condobolin PAH and I Association was pleased to welcome special guests, judges, young women representatives and their families, friends and supporters to the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Final.

“We are delighted to be hosting this year’s young women representing their respective show societies, our Zone and rural shows in general,” Condobolin PAH and I Association President Jeff Kirk said.

“We trust they have enjoyed their experience so far and look forward to their year to come. This is such a great opportunity for them to highlight our rural way of life as they travel around this great country.”

AgShows NSW President, Tim Capp made the announcement of the 2022 Zone 6 Young Woman Finalists who were sashed by The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl Jessica Neale assisted by 2020 Zone 6 Finalist, Sally Meek, from Blayney.

Lily is an Early Childhood Educator with a mobile preschool. She enjoys showing cattle, helping her local florist, babysitting and playing on the local women’s football team.

Marta is a Real Estate Agent (Property Manager). She loves fishing the Lachlan River, exploring Cowra. She is a Meals on Wheels volunteer and hopes to become more involved in the Cowra community through volunteering.

Molly is a Livestock Manager of a farm aggregation, with certificates in woolclassing and agriculture, and a Diploma in Agribusiness Management. She is a member of the cricket, swimming, tennis, soccer and clay target clubs at Peak Hill.

While Haidee will not be heading to Sydney, she thoroughly enjoyed her experience representing Condobolin at the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Final.

Haidee is the daughter of Paul and Leanne Yeomans of Condobolin. She is a Disability Support Worker and her hobbies include league tag, netball and farm work. Haidee is also a Meals on Wheels volunteer. She entered the competition for the opportunity to be more involved in the community and in agriculture and hopes to encourage more young people to do likewise in the future.

The other representatives were Grace Ranger, Bedgerabong; Elise Dukes, Forbes; Brielle Thornton, Eugowra; Rebecca Bicket, Parkes; Lauren Moody, Narromine; Heather Walker, Grenfell; Anna Hunter, Yeoval; Niamh Hutchinson, Dubbo; Miranda Eyb, Orange; Emily Turnbull, Warren; Amelia Bryant, Wellington; Kate Banks, Gilgandra; Emma Pryse Jones, Blayney; Laura Van Uum, Bathurst; and, Edwina Knight, Coonamble.

The judges were AgShows NSW president Tim Capp, the 2020 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl (now called Young Women competition) second runner up Kate Webster, and The Land editor Andrew Norris.

Master of Ceremonies was our 2007 Showgirl and 2008 Sydney Runner-Up and Hon. Life Member of Condobolin PAH & I Association, Lyndsey Douglas. A Welcome to Condobolin was delivered by Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Sam Bush from Cootamundra spoke on behalf of ASC of NSW Next Generation.

Sponsors of The Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2022 are The Land, AgShows NSW, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, PSC Insurance Brokers and Birdsnest Cooma. They were joined at Zone 6 Condobolin level by major sponsor Lachlan Shire Council, and by Dynon Wools, and Condobolin RSL Club.

Other contributors and supporters included Fire and Rescue NSW, Robyn Ryan, Lodge Condobolin, Kathy Parnaby Photography, Bruce Sauerbier, Jodi Chamen, Fay Thornton and Ruth Worthington. The very successful raffle was sponsored by Annie Joseph Art, Dynon Wools, Chamens IGA, Jeff Kirk, David and Jenny McDonald, Rex Press, Shortis & Timmins Pharmacy, Betta Electrical Condobolin and Good Going Out Cutlery (GGOC) with gifts for all finalists from Note Couture, Australian Wool Innovation, Olsson’s Industries and the PAH&I Association.

Coordinator of the Zone 6 Final in Condobolin, Carol-Ann Malouf OAM, said it was dangerous ground to then single out anyone else when so many worked so very hard in the preceding days.

“There were some pretty amazing committee and volunteers who put in hours and days who all deserve individual acknowledgement, as do the bar and wait staff volunteers,” she said.

“I hesitate to name names as this would then be a very long list and I may miss someone, but I would particularly like to thank Tanya Riach who went to enormous lengths and put in many hours in helping me achieve the vision I had for the evening.

“Our local showgirl coordinators, Rachael Bendall and Hannah Ridley are also to be congratulated, particularly on the organisation of the day of interviews and Young Woman Zone Final luncheon earlier in the day.”