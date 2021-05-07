THE RURAL WOMAN PRACTICAL STORY TELLING IN UNEARTH YOUR VOICE WORKSHOP

Watching the media, whether it’s on social or the nightly news, there is a lot of noise out there and it’s moving at a fast pace.

Beyond the constant sound bites and snap chats is storytelling and our desire to connect with each other through shared experiences. Our brains are hardwired to think, learn, and act most effectively through stories. Sharing your experiences and what’s important to you, is an easy and effective way to create change, start conversations and connect with the people around you.

However, we know sharing your own story on camera can feel uncomfortable, so we are going to walk you through creating a video of your story.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared?

Are you ready to embrace the power of video but not sure how?

Then THE Rural Woman in partnership with Regional Australia Bank and Grow Love Project are excited to present this workshop for you:

Unleash your voice

In this 3 part Online workshop you will learn:

1. Why share your story and how to craft a compelling story to achieve your business goals

2. How to record your story with accessible technologies

3. How to share your story through online channels and traditional media

You will get simple tips to develop practical video skills.

1. You will film your 60 second story to use on socials, your website and for other promotions.

2. A few course participants will be invited to be part of a collaborative Rural Woman film

The program will commence on the 10 May, with online workshops on the 14, 15 and 22 May.

We are currently calling for applications and hope you join us for this incredible learning experience.

To learn more and to register go to https://theruralwoman.com/voice/

May you bloom where you are.