THE PINK GALAH CELEBRATING 2 YEARS

On Saturday 22nd October, Sig Peters, founder of The Pink Galah, held a special 2 year anniversary Workshop.

The theme was Frida Kahlo. Frida was a Mexican artist known for her portraits, self portraits and works inspired by the artifacts and nature of Mexico.

Sig chose Frida as her workshop theme because she was the first ever public workshop all those years ago. Frida is also an artist that Sig adores.

All participants painted the iconic artist in their own special ways, leaving with some beautiful, colourful artworks.

Source and Image Credits: The Pink Galah Facebook Page.