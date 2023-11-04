‘THE GALLOPING PARSON’ LAUNCHED IN CONDOBOLIN

The Condobolin community were lucky enough to be part of the ‘The Galloping Parson’ book launch on Saturday, 14 October.

Written by Bill ‘Jock’ Steele and edited by his daughter Maureen Borrows (nee Steele), the book launch was held at the Condobolin Community Centre.

Drover, boxer, padre, preacher, tap-dancer, taxi-driver, husband, and father – Bill ‘Jock’ Steele managed to fit all of these and more into his long and colourful life.

Residents can follow Jock’s adventures from his childhood in Ireland, through his Navy days, on to his courageous journey to Australia as a 17-year-old migrant, through his adventures as a farm hand and horse-breaker and to his move to the city to study for the ministry.

“As he marries, he serves in the Pacific and moves with his family to diverse parishes including Condobolin. He faces many and varied challenges yet tackles them with courage and zest.” A description of the book reads.

“Jock lived a full and fortunate life as he served God with all his heart—and you are invited to celebrate his life as you read his amazing story.”

Maureen spent her early years in parishes around NSW. She and her husband John Goldsmith raised four children. After the death of John, Maureen married Englishman Martin and spends her time in both Australia and England.

Light refreshments were served as part of the event.