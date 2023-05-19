THE FIRST TOTTENHAM MOTOX

On Sunday 23rd April, the Tottenham Motocycle Club held their first Tottenham MotoX.

“Great day racing at Totty MX and a big thank you to everyone who helped, canteen, scorers and flaggy’s. Thanks for everyone who travelled to make our first MotoX a great day.” read a post on the Tottenham Motocycle Club Facebook page.

Results:

NIPPERS

Emily Lister, Rigby Job, Eddie Clark, Noah Hutchings, Logan Busutel, Max Finnegan, Connor Littlewood, Austin Davies, Maggie Smith, Brady White, Arlee Worland and Jack Williams.

SPECIALS

1st Pipper Smith, 2nd Riley Hood and 3rd Rubie Haworth.

HIGH POWERS

1st Saxon Littlewood, 2nd Charles Geeves and 3rd Archie Fishpool.

65CC 7-U10

1st Rowley Lister, 2nd Rusty Hatton and 3rd Tucker Job.

65cc 10-U12

1st Sonny Lister, 2nd Hugo Kinsey and 3rd Charlie Fox-Ashwin.

85 SMALL WHEEL

1st Sonny Lister, 2nd Tate Hutchison and 3rd Charlie Fox-Ashwin.

85 BIG WHEEL

1st Dylan Pendlebury, 2nd William Poole and 3rd Corpral Williams.

JUNIOR LITES

1st Ty Henderson, 2nd Eddie Barber and 3rd Jobie Cross.

SENIOR LITES

1st James Staniforth, 2nd Bradley Baling and 3rd Max Hall.

SENIOR OPENS

1st Matt Staniforth, 2nd Bradley Baling and 3rd Josh Hill.

SENIOR ALL POWERS

1st James Staniforth, 2nd Bradley Baling and 3rd Lincon White.

OVER 35’S

1st Peter Baldwinson, 2nd Pat White and 3rd Clinton Baling.

COL O’HARA MEMORIAL

1st Bradley Baling, 2nd Max Hall and 3rd James Staniforth.

Source: Tottenham Motocycle Club Facebook page. Image Credits: Karen Worthington via Tottenham Motocycle Club Facebook page.