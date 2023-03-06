THE ENZO WINS THE CUP

The Enzo has taken out the $11,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup.

The 2023 Picnic Races had to be moved to Bathurst, on Saturday, 18 February, after predicted high temperatures forced the cancellation of the event at Condobolin.

Despite this, a strong crowd gathered at the Bathurst Race Club track to enjoy the meet.

At odds of $2.80, The Enzo beat her much fancied opponents Cheeky Nugget ($2.60) and race favourite Valadyium ($2.00) over 1,400 metres. Valadyium won the Cup in 2022.

The seven-year-old chestnut gelding is trained by Ms Natasha Hall-Antonio and had Ms Tamsin Gough on board. He is owned by Mr C E Antonio.

In Race One, the Vella Stock Feeds Maiden Plate over 1,100 metres, Guzzler ($3.00), trained by Roy McCabe and with jockey Ricky Blewitt in the saddle, claimed victory. The four-year-old bay gelding beat Battle Award ($1.30 Favourite) and Cubic ($4.00). Battle Award was trained by Mitchell and Desiree Kearney, while Cubic was trained by Bill Hayes.

Are You Certain trained by Greg O’Neill and ridden by Ricky Blewitt, took out the Forbes Livestock and Equipment and Service Class 1 Trophy Handicap over, 1,100 metres. The five-year-old chestnut mare beat More Than Luck (Bryan Dixon, Todd Bailey) and Just Ace (Roy McCabe, Tamsin Gough).

In the Condobolin Milling Class 3 Trophy Handicap over 1,800 metres, the equal favourite Merdeka ($2.00) trained by Connie Greig and with Leandro Riberio on board, beat Thetis (Peter Kirby, Rickey Blewitt).

Our Blue Moon (Roy McCabe, Ricky Blewitt) lived up to its race favourite status, and passed the finish post first in the KMWL and Co Ross Berry and Rob Staniforth Memorial Trophy Handicap over 1,100 metres. Billy Bent Ear (Connie Greig, Leandro Roberio) was second and Magic Stratagems (Sarah Murray-Leslie, Emily Waters) was third.