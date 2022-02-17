THE BIKES ARE BACK

87 of The Wild Dogs from Sydney and surrounds are set to roar into town on Friday the 18th of February.

After a breakfast at the Condobolin Hotel, from 10am they will be offering rides to local kids and any older adults reminiscing their lost youth.

They ask for a donation for the rides and this goes to a local charity.

Last year they raised $3,100 from the rides and a raffle.

This year they are looking for sponsors to help them raise a bit more money to go to a local charity.

If you are interested in sponsoring the boys for their fundraising contact the Argus and we will pass it on to them.

At 1.00 pm on Saturday they are off to the Condo Picnic races and on

Sunday 20th February, after breakfast at the Condo again, they will ride out to the Mayfield at Tulli for a beer, and then back to Condo to head to the Sports Club for a spot of Lawn Bowls. They are looking forward to seeing the new additions to the club.

Not only do they raise money, they spend it in town to give local business a boost on race weekend.

So if you are looking for a ride on a big bike, head down to the Condo on Saturday about 10am.