THE BEANIES PERFORM AT THE TOWN HALL

On Thursday 28th April, The Beanies performed at Nyngan’s Town Hall.

Nyngan was one of the select towns on The Beanies School Holidays Tour. The Beanies travelled to Canberra, Coonamble, Orange and of course, Nyngan, with their free show over the course of a week and a half.

The show consisted of singing and dancing from the musical trio of Laura, Mim and Michael.

The ARIA-nominated, and award winning group, are targeted towards pre-school aged children, and have over 60 original songs that have been released through ABC Commercial. This year, their music videos were debuted on ABC Kids TV.

The musical group also have a podcast series, that in 2018 won them an Australian Podcast Award for Best Kids and Families Podcast. The series explores children’s audio through storytelling, informative fact based teaching and music.

Image Credits: Contributed by Bogan Shire Library.