TERRYLL TAKES OUT A TOP AWARD

Terryll Cassidy has taken out a top award at the Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2021 competition in Condobolin. A different waste item is featured part of Waste to Art each year and in 2021, the public was encouraged to use aluminium and steel cans. The Competition includes categories which aim to challenge and stimulate the imagination. The official Exhibition Opening and Prize Presentation evening took place at the Condobolin Community Centre on Friday, 4 June. Western Plains Regional Development Project Officer Heather Blackley and Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady presented the winners with their certificates on the night. More on the Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2021 competition in Condobolin will appear in a future edition of the Argus.

**Image: Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady and Terryll Cassidy. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.**