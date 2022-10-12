TENNIS CLUB JUNIOR TOURNAMENT

The West Wyalong Tennis Club held a junior tournament at the start of September, and perfect conditions greeted players from Canberra, Coolamon, Griffith, Parkes, Wagga, West Wyalong and Young.

The event was organised by Tennis NSW, and part of the South West Regional Match Play Series (RMS) and brought 25 players and another 40 support crew to town.

We would like to thank our local IGA Supermarket for their sponsorship of the event. Their generous donation of all the food and goods to support the barbeque and canteen is well appreciated and a very important foundation to being able to put on these types of events.

Congratulations to our West Wyalong Tennis Players who played in the tournament; Bailey Boneham, Caleb Boneham and Rory Nicholson who all played exceptional tennis on the day. Caleb Boneham played well enough to secure a runner-up finish in the Under 14 yr division.

The Tennis Club would also like to thank, and acknowledge the work of Pat Mason who was the driving force behind getting us the event. We hope this kind of event can promote more interest in tennis and re-ignite the love of the game from the juniors onwards.

The Club thanks Chris Haworth, Angela and Isabella Mason, and Steve Pressler for their help on the day along with all the parents who ensured the day ran smoothly.

Report from West Wyalong Tennis Club Facebook Page. Image Credits: West Wyalong Tennis Club Facebook Page.