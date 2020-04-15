Tennis can be played

Tennis is an acceptable sport to play for exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic for now.

Tennis NSW suspended tennis activities in the wake of the crisis but have since revised their previous advice on suspending tennis activities.

Now, individual coaching ( for example one on one coaching) and casual court hire can proceed under revised advice from the NSW Office of Sport and under strict compliance with Government Public Health Orders and the Tennis NSW COVID-19 Community Play Guidelines.

Following updated advice from the NSW Government in relation to permitted sports and activities, the Board of Tennis NSW today resolved, effective from 2nd April 2020, to:

1. Vary its earlier recommendation to cease all tennis activities temporarily and;

2. Confirm that, in accordance with the Government’s guidelines allowing people to leave their homes for the purpose of exercise (but subject to Government Public Health Orders and other restrictions), individual coaching (i.e. one on one coaching) and casual court hire can proceed.

Tennis NSW advises that prior to the recommencement of any tennis activities, all stakeholders read the updated Tennis NSW Community Play Guidelines published 1 April 2020 to ensure that all members of the Tennis NSW family can comply.

The updated Community Play Guidelines can be found at https://www.tennis.com.au/…/TNSW-COVID-19-Community-Tennis

“Given the fluidity of this situation and the rapidly changing guidelines and advice being passed down from Government, the Board and Management of Tennis NSW are reviewing our position on a daily basis so please note that our position may change, should we deem the health of our stakeholders or the reputation of our sport to be at risk.” Tennis NSW said in a statement.

By Melissa Blewitt.