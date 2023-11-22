TEN LUCKY WINNERS

The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce’s Annual #Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign is underway.

Ten lucky people were announced as the winners of the first Shopping Passport draw, which was held at the Condobolin Newsagency on Friday, 10 November.

This year will see a paired back Night Shopping Event on Friday, 1 December with shopping hours extended until 7pm.

The purpose of this event is to keep shopper dollars local and reward the community for supporting local businesses.

The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association will be conducting the barbecue with Sausages and Steak sandwiches and drinks available for a small charge, and Lachlan and Western Regional Services will be conducting Santa Photos in the foyer of the Royal Hotel for a cost of $5.00. The Chamber would like to thank the owners of the Royal Hotel for allowing use of their premises. If you have any questions regarding this, please contact the organisations directly.

The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce has been lucky enough to secure Adam Kerezsy to provide the musical entertainment on the night.

As you can see the Shopping Passport campaign is in full swing and the winners from last week were: Foodworks $10.00 voucher – Shirley Johnson; Foodworks $10.00 voucher – Janelle Malouf; Foodworks $10.00 voucher – Chantelle Grimmond; Happy Daze Coffee Lounge $20.00 voucher – Trevor Allen; HRR Owens Rural $30.00 – Amali Haworth; The Gallery 104 $50.00 – Allen Quinn; Shortis and Timmins $100.00 – Maree Haworth; Chamen’s $100.00 – Chantelle Grimmond; Chamen’s $ 100.00 – Julie Emery; Chamens $100.00 – Alivia McDonald.

Shopping Passports are available at participating businesses now. A stamp will be given (sometimes you may have to ask for one) for each $10 spent and when the passport is completed which equals $100 spent,

Please don’t wait until the last minute to put your entries in the boxes provided as the Chamber will be conducting another draw on 24 November for minor prizes and vouchers – you don’t have to be there to win on the night.

“Thanks again for the amazing support from the businesses that sponsored this week’s draw,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce President Vicki Hanlon said.

“Please remember to ask for the stamps if they are not offered as many retailers are busy and may forget to offer them to you.

“Also make sure you put your completed passports in the boxes at Condobolin Newsagency, Chamens IGA, Foodworks or Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy each week as for the next two Fridays there will be draws for vouchers and you don’t have to be present to win them.”

The Major Draw will be held at 7pm on the evening of 1 December and the prize money will be distributed on WLT (Why Leave Town) cash cards for local shopping.

The #Shop Condo for Christmas# major sponsors are Maspro, Chamen’s Supa IGA and The Vella Group (Imperial Hotel).

The winners of the draw held on Friday 17th November will be posted in the following weeks.