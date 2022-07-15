TEN FORMER CHS STUDENTS RECEIVE EVOLUTION ENDEAVOUR SCHOLARSHIPS

Ten Evolution Endeavour Scholarships were bestowed upon former Condobolin High School students at the education facility’s Semester One Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 23 June.

Careers Advisor/VET Coordinator Mrs Lindy Moon presented Evolution Endeavour Scholarships to Madeline Waller, Linzi Whiley, Laura Waller, Lara Noll, Jessica Brasnett, Angus Porter, Darcy Hope, Brittany Jones, Caitlin Keen and Ella Davis.

Madeline is in her fourth year of Bachelor Medical Studies/Doctor of Medicine at the University of NSW. Her mother Rachel Waller accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Linzi is in her third year of Bachelor of Medical Science at Macquarie University. She attended the Assembly in person to accept the award.

Laura is currently in her second year of studying a Bachelor of Psychological Science at the University of NSW. Her mother Rachel Waller accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Lara is in her second year of studying a Bachelor of Visual Communications and Design at Newcastle University. She attended the Assembly in person to accept the award.

Jessica is in her second year of studying a Bachelor of Education (Kindergarten to Year 12) at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga. She attended the Assembly in person to accept the award.

Angus is in his second year of studying a Bachelor of Radiation Science at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga. His father Darryl Porter accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Darcy is in his first year of studying a Bachelor of Communications at Charles Sturt University at Bathurst. His mother Kylie Hope accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Brittany is in her first year of studying a Bachelor of Education (Kindergarten to Year 12) at Charles Sturt University at Bathurst. She attended the Assembly in person to accept the award.

Caitlin is in her first year of studying a Bachelor of Criminal Justice at Charles Sturt University at Bathurst. Her mother Elizabeth Keen accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Ella is in her first year of studying a Bachelor of Design at the Whitehouse Institute. The 2020 Year advisor Kylie Hope accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.