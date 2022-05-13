TEMPORARY CLOSURE FOR RENOVATION

On Tuesday 26th April, Bogan Gate Pub announced via their Facebook page that the pub will be temporarily closed due to major renovations.

The pub is set to open back up on Thursday 1st September 2022 once the renovations are completed.

“We understand this is an inconvenience and not something we decided lightly. However, with the delays via covid and various other reasons leading up to the weekend just gone – we see no other suitable alternative options.” read the post on their Facebook Page.

“We did not take this decision lightly and commit to having the Bogan Gate Pub open no later than September 1st 2022.” the post continued.