TEENAGER CHARGED OVER ALLEGED RAM RAIDS

A teenager has been charged following an investigation into three alleged ram raids involving stolen vehicles in the state’s Murrumbidgee region recently.

Between 3am and 4am on Thursday, 28 July 2022, three utilities were allegedly stolen from three separate motels on Ungarie Road and Neeld Street, West Wyalong.

Two of the vehicles were then allegedly used to ram into a service station on Neeld Street – where cigarettes were stolen – and a motorcycle shop on Main Street, West Wyalong, where two Husqvarna motorcycles were stolen.

A third alleged ram raid occurred soon after at a service station on Woolongough Street, Ungarie, where two unknown persons smashed the front glass door and stole cash from the premises. The cash tray was located on Abernethys Lane, towards Lake Cargelligo.

One of the allegedly white Toyota Hilux utilities was later found engulfed in flames on Wootten Street, West Wyalong, while the second – a 2009 white Toyota Hilux dual cab table top utility and one of the stolen motorcycles it was carrying – have not been recovered.

The third vehicle stolen from a motel – a white Holden Colorado – was found dumped behind a business on Main Street later that day (Thursday 28 July 2022).

Crime scenes were established, and officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District commenced investigations into the incidents.

Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Lake Cargelligo on Tuesday, 2 August 2022.

During a search of a shed on the property, police located and seized a Husqvarna motorbike believed to have been stolen, as well as a substance believed to be amphetamine, and clothing relevant to the investigation. All items seized will undergo forensic analysis.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the home and taken to Lake Cargelligo Police Station where he was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, and one count of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

The boy was refused bail to appear before a children’s court on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

As inquiries continue to locate several others involved, anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

