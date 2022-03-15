On Thursday 17th February, Trundle P&A Society held the Ted Little Memorial Merino Ewe Field Day Competition. There is another competition called Central Western PAH & I Associations Merino Ewe Competition to be held on Thursday 3rd March as well.

Everyone attending met at the Trundle Golf Club at 7:30am where they then went on a bus ride. Guy Webb, who’s the Managing Director for SoilCQuest, was the guest speaker for the day.

Guy spoke about the potential of fodder alley shrubs, perennial grasses and legumes interrow in grazing systems to help with drought resilience and increased fodder offering in all seasons.

Winners for the Ted Little Memorial Merino Ewe Field Day are:

First – Gowing Partners

Classers Award – Russell Jones

Second – J Simmons

Third – James and Elise Nixon

Encouragement Award – Burke Partnership

The committee thanked all entrants and judges – Matthew Coddington and Warick Kopp, sponsors and major sponsor – Jemalong Wool, our guest speakers – Guy Webb (SoilCQuest) and Lauren Williams (NAB Agribusiness Manager, Forbes) and spectators on the day.

Source and Image Credit: Debbie Anderson on the Trundle Show Page.