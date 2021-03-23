TEAM TOTTENHAM RAISE OVARIAN CANCER AWARENESS

The team at Tottenham Multi Purpose Hospital, who are part of Western NSW Local Health District, held a special morning team to support ovarian cancer awareness on Wednesday, 3 March.

Health Service Manager, Katrina Mulligan, said “it’s important to chat to the team and discuss these quiet but deadly symptoms.”

Ovarian cancer is a disease where some of the cells in one or both ovaries start to grow abnormally and develop into cancer.

It is important for women to learn the common signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. There is no early detection test for ovarian cancer, so all women need to be aware of the symptoms.

The most commonly reported symptoms for ovarian cancer are: Increased abdominal size or persistent abdominal bloating; Abdominal or pelvic (lower tummy) pain; Feeling full after eating a small amount; Needing to urinate often or urgently; Additional Symptoms; Changes in bowel habits; Unexplained weight gain or loss; Excessive fatigue; Lower back pain; Indigestion or nausea; Bleeding after menopause or in-between periods; Pain during sex or bleeding after.

According to Ovarian Cancer Australia, it is important to remember all the symptoms mentioned can be caused by other, less serious medical conditions.

“However, if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, which are persistent and troublesome, you should see your doctor. They will be able to examine you and if necessary, do further tests to find the cause of your problems,” their website states.

“If you are not comfortable with your doctor’s diagnosis or you are still concerned about unexplained persistent symptoms, you should seek a second opinion.

“You know your body better than anyone else, so always listen to what your body is saying and trust your instincts.”

You can track your symptoms by downloading the Ovarian Cancer Australia Symptom Diary (https://www.ovariancancer.net.au/) and take this record with you to your doctor. You can also download a signs and symptoms infographic.