TEAM PENNING WINNERS

On Saturday 3rd September and Sunday 4th September, Lake Cargelligo Rodeo and Gymkhana held a “Help A Mate” Team Penning event. The aim of the event was to raise money for two local families who have been affected by cancer and terrible accidents this year. The event was able to raise $5600, which will be split evenly between the families. The team winners for each day are as follows: Saturday’s Open winners were Selina Smith, Brooke Jenkins and Francis Ross. Sunday’s Winners were Kelli-ann Naughton, Trevor Quarrel and Dave Gleeson. Source: Lake Cargelligo Rodeo and Gymkhana Facebook Page.