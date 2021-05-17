TAYLOR IS TOPS

Veterans Golf

There are two games of golf to report on this week.

On Wednesday Condobolin hosted the lay day for the Forbes week of golf. Unfortunately, the numbers were down on what we expected and there were only 24 starters for the day.

Many thanks to the ladies for their help with the morning tea and to the members who provided a plate.

Lunch was provided by the new chef at the Sports Club and by all reports everybody was very happy.

There was only one grade for the day and the winner with a very good score of 41 points was Peter Barnes from Forbes. Second was Nym Dziuba with 37 points.

Third was Aileen Williams with 36 points on a countback from Phil Thomas. Fifth place went to Jim Clyburn on 33 points.

The nearest the pins were claimed by Nym Dziuba on No 9 and Gordon Phillips on No 17.

The non-vets winner was Adrian Lancaster with 32 points.

Then on Thursday we saddled up again and there were 21 players for the day. GB Taylor claimed the meat tray for the day with 38 points. Greg Moncrief was the runner up with 36 points. Alan

Dodgson claimed 3rd on 35 points on a countback from Phil Thomas.

Rob Hill edged out a number of players on a countback with 34 points for the last ball.

G Lake took out the non-vets section on 29 points.

The nearest the pins were claimed by Ian Myers on No 9 and Jim Clyburn on No 17.

The frog was claimed by Ian Menzies on 23 points.

The next intertown golf will be in Cowra on May 6.

There will also be golf on Thursday. We are reverting to the winter start time with the new tee off time of 12.30pm.

Please remember to keep the speed of play up. I know it can be hard when looking for lost balls, but there is a time limit when looking for a lost ball.

BT.