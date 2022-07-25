On Saturday 2nd July, Cobar Girl Guide members Taylah and Elizabeth helped out Cobar’s Rotary Club with some recycling.
The girls packed a total of 2320 returnable containers between them. These will then be used towards the Rotary Return and Earn Program. The funds raised go towards various community groups.
Source and Image Credit: Rotary Club of Cobar Facebook Page.
TAYLAH AND ELIZABETH HELP OUT ROTARY CLUB
