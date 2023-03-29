TAYA PART OF SYDNEY ROOSTERS PATHWAY

Condobolin’s Taya Donovan has been selected as part of the Sydney Roosters Pathway Program. She was part of the Woodbridge Cup Under 14s team who were Premiers for 2022. Taya has been a part of Condobolin Rams League Tag for the past three years. Taya will be attending Matraville Sports High School under the talented sports program from next Term. “We would like to wish Taya all the best in her future Rugby League Career and can’t wait to see what’s next for her,” a post on the Condobolin JRL official Facebook Page read. – Congratulations, Taya! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL official Facebook Page.