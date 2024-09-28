Taya is Tigers bound

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club player Taya Donovan (far left, kneeling front row) is making her way to the West Tigers. She is part of the Central West Maliyan (CWM) Elite Pathway Program, who are dedicated to nurturing talent and creating pathways for our athletes to thrive. Taya’s hard work has paid off, and it will be exciting to see where her journey takes her with the West Tigers Pathways and Development. Other players to receive offers from the CWM Elite Pathway Program are Sienna and Amelia Sullivan who will be going to Newcastle, Freya Hodges and Tarnya Kelleher will head to the Penrith Panthers, and Alaiela Dargin-Bell has been afforded options from the Panthers, Dragons, Sharks, and Tigers. Image Credit: CWM Elite Pathway Facebook Page.