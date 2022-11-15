TASKFORCE ARRIVES

A Rural Fire Service (RFS) Task Force arrived in Condobolin on Sunday, 6 November to lend a hand with the current and impending flood situation. Twenty three members from across NSW arrived in convoy to assist the NSW SES Condobolin Unit with their flood readiness program. “They jumped in and filled sandbags as well as helping build up a levy bank and pump water back into the creek,” a post on the NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade Facebook Page read. “Thank you all – you are an amazing bunch of guys and girls.” Image Credits: NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade Facebook Page.