TARA AND DESTYNEE OFF TO ROYAL EASTER SHOW

Condobolin’s Tara Hughes and Euabalong’s Destynee Harvey are off to the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Tara qualified for the F002 Paraders competition, along with Jada Buchan (Cowra), Lachlan Haynes (Gooloogong), Will Moxey (Forbes), Paige Hatton (Eglinton) and Oscar Schafer (Grenfell).

Destynee is heading to Sydney to participate in Dairy Cattle Young Judges, Merino Sheep Young Judges, and Merino Fleece Young Judges categories.

Eugowra Show in conjunction the Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows held the group finals for beef cattle paraders and beef cattle, dairy cattle, merino sheep, meat breeds sheep, merino fleece, grain and fruit and vegetables young judges recently.

“These competitions present the opportunity for young people to qualify for the state competitions hosted at the Sydney Royal Easter Show by the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW and Royal Agricultural Society of NSW,” President Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows Heather Earney explained.

“While these are competitions, they also allow the development of the next generation of agricultural show enthusiasts and expertise in industry through education and networking.

“This year the group finals were fortunate enough to have the very high quality competition judges in Steve Eagles from Paschendaele Ayrshires and Holsteins, Dennis Moxey from Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Greg Sawyer of Elders Molong, Steve Chester of Quality Wool, Brendan Mansbridge of KMWL and Brooklyn Park Poll Dorset Stud, Lydia Herbert previous state young judges winner and Stuart Muller of Western District Exhibit.

“The quality of competitors was high, congratulations and best of luck to the entrants heading to the state finals in April,” Ms Earney concluded.

Results of the day are as follows:

Qualifiers for F002 Paraders – Jada Buchan (Cowra), Tara Hughes (Condobolin), Lachlan Haynes (Gooloogong), Will Moxey (Forbes), Paige Hatton (Eglinton) and Oscar Schafer (Grenfell).

Beef Cattle Young Judges: Stephanie Davies of Bimbi (first), Jack Whitty of Forbes second and Michelle Fairall of Oxley Vale third.

Dairy Cattle Young Judges: Stephanie Davies of Bimbi (first), Michelle Fairall of Oxley Vale (second) and Destynee Harvey of Euabalong (third).

Grain Young Judges: Stephanie Davies of Bimbi (first), Paige Halton of Eglinton (second) and Nathan Francias of Parkes (third).

Fruit and Vegetable Young Judges: Stephanie Davies of Bimbi (first), Oscar Schafer of Grenfell (second) and Michelle Fairall of Oxley Vale (third).

Merino Sheep Young Judges: Nathan Francias of Parkes (first), Michelle Fairall of Oxley Vale (second) and Destynee Harvey of Euabalong (third).

Merino Fleece Young Judges: Michelle Fairall of Oxley Vale (first), Nathan Francias of Parkes (second) and Destynee Harvey of Euabalong (third).

Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges: Michelle Fairall of Oxley Vale (first), Jack Whitty of Forbes (second) and Thomas Barker of Parkes (third).