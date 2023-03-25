Around 50 guests enjoyed a Tapas at the Railway event on Sunday, 12 March. Kim Jones and Robyn Ries held the event to raise funds for Cruisin-Along, which is a car rally that raises money for Cancer Care Western NSW. Cruisin-Along came about when, John Davis and Murray Horstman were on the Bourke Outback Trek of which they are regular participants. They thought it would be a great idea if they could organise something similar but start from Orange and get the locals involved. Cruisin-Along is a way of letting people in isolated areas become aware that there is accommodation at the hospital grounds in Orange. It was a lovely afternoon, where guests enjoyed a performance by Gary King. Robyn and Kim will participate in the 2023 Cruisin-Along rally next month.