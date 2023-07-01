‘Talking about Health in Wiradjuri’ is a program funded through the Commonwealth of Australia Indigenous Languages and Arts Program.

Artists, authors and creatives Bev Coe, Zannette Coe, Stephen Lemmon, Uncle Dick Richards, Craig Cromelin and Orange Bush Babies Playgroup shared stories, art and language in collaboration with Yarn Health to produce books to share with community.

Bev, Zannette and Stephen wrote and illustrated their own stories that were published recently. The QR code on the back of the book allows people to access the stories online.

A special mention to Bev and Zannette Coe who were fortunate to work together on an amazing art piece focusing on the renewal of Wiradjuri language, health, healing and important connections to country and culture. Bev is currently busy coordinating an exhibition for the Charles Perkins Institute in Sydney later this year.

A special thanks to Jakelin Troy and Janette Thambyrajah for your collaboration as well as Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC), Orange Aboriginal Medical Service and University of Sydney. To visit the Yarn Health website, use the following link https://yarnhealth.com.au/ to listen to the stories of Bev, Zannette, Stephen, Uncle Dick and Craig.

Once again thank you Jakelin Troy and Jannette Thambyrajah for all of your hard work. Thank you, James Newman and the Mum and Bubs group, in Orange for sharing your stories and working alongside us. Thank you, Joel Harrison, for all of your hard work and valuable knowledge. And a special thanks to our artists and authors Bev, Zannette, Stephen, Uncle Dick, and Craig.

To purchase a copy of the book contact Danielle at Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation on (02) 6895 4664.

