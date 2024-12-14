Talented trio
Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson, Logan Crammond and Joe Fitzgerald took part in the Western Boys Cricket Trials in Dubbo on Friday, 6 December. Quade and Joe were selected and will head to the state carnival in February 2025. Great work, Quade, Logan and Joe! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook page.
