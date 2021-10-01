TALENT SHOW RESULTS

Tullibigeal Central School held a Talent Contest on Thursday the 16th of September, it was a great success.

The school sent their thanks to all their students who entered, they all did an amazing job.

Congratulations to the 4 winners.

1st- Ricky Murray Wright

Equal 2nd- Isla Mackin and Chelsea Bendall

3rd- Hunter Ireland

Ricky both played guitar and sang. His song of choice was ‘The Dance’ By Garth Brooks.

Isla showed her ability to walk, run and jump in stilts.

Chelsea’s talent was holding 4 bottles to feed 4 lambs with only her two hands.

Hunter correctly sorted coloured animals into their same coloured bowls.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.