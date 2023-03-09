TAFE COURSE UNDERWAY

Condobolin High School students began their TAFE Automotive course on Tuesday, 21 February. The class can fuel a world of possibilities for those undertaking this course. They can work on rebuilding old engines, get creative with custom paint finishes, and use their problem-solving skills to work as a mechanic in the workshop. With practical industry experience and classroom tutoring, students graduate with the skills to succeed, no matter what road they decide to take. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.