TAFE CONNECTED LEARNING CENTRE OFFICIALLY OPEN

On Wednesday the 3rd of February, Steph Cooke and Minister Geoff Lee, officially opened the amazing new Connected Learning Centre at TAFE NSW – West Wyalong.

“This amazing digitally-enabled CLC will help local students gain job-ready skills all without having to leave the region.” Said Steph.

“I’m a TAFE graduate and today I also got the chance to share some of my floristry skills that I learnt through a fantastic TAFE course.”

It’s wonderful to have this Connected Learning Centre open, West Wyalong’s TAFE staff and students deserve state of the art facilities to work and learn in.

Source and Image Credits: Steph Cooke MP Facebook Page.