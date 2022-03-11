SYLVIA SAYS GOODBYE

Sylvia Dadd has said a fond farewell to Condobolin after 57 years and has relocated to Bathurst to reside with her daughter Lynette and son in law John McCumstie. During this time, she made many lifelong friends including those in her beloved China Painting Club, which she had been a part of for 33 years. Mrs Dadd won many prizes at Condobolin Show and at other various art shows in the district. The China Painting group has also seen two more of its stalwarts, Pam Webb and Gail Copeland, move away. Mrs Webb has moved to Iluka and Miss Copeland, has moved to Oberon. The Condobolin China Painting Club and the local community wish Mrs Dadd all the very best on her move to Bathurst.