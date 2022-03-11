SYLVIA SAYS GOODBYE

Condobolin China Painting Club members (at back) Laurel Gibson, Vad Carey and Marion Guthrie; along with (front) Joy Barby and Sylvia Dadd. Mrs Dadd is moving to Bathurst after 57 years in Condobolin. Image Credit: Lynette McCumstieCondobolin China Painting Club members (at back) Laurel Gibson, Vad Carey and Marion Guthrie; along with (front) Joy Barby and Sylvia Dadd. Mrs Dadd is moving to Bathurst after 57 years in Condobolin. Image Credit: Lynette McCumstie

Posted By: Hayley March 12, 2022

Sylvia Dadd has said a fond farewell to Condobolin after 57 years and has relocated to Bathurst to reside with her daughter Lynette and son in law John McCumstie. During this time, she made many lifelong friends including those in her beloved China Painting Club, which she had been a part of for 33 years. Mrs Dadd won many prizes at Condobolin Show and at other various art shows in the district. The China Painting group has also seen two more of its stalwarts, Pam Webb and Gail Copeland, move away. Mrs Webb has moved to Iluka and Miss Copeland, has moved to Oberon. The Condobolin China Painting Club and the local community wish Mrs Dadd all the very best on her move to Bathurst.

Mrs Sylvia Dadd with all the work that she has completed as part of the Condobolin China Painting Club in the last 12 months. Image Credit: Lynette McCumstie.

Mrs Sylvia Dadd with all the work that she has completed as part of the Condobolin China Painting Club in the last 12 months. Image Credit: Lynette McCumstie.