SWIMMING CARNIVAL PLACEHOLDERS

On Friday 10th February, Ungarie Central School held their Swimming Carnival. Students had a wonderful time and displayed excellent sportsmanship and behaviour. Student Hugh Williams broke 3 records on the day: 50m Backstroke: Hugh Williams (33.03) Old Record: 36.00 Angus Williams (2020), 50m Breaststroke: Hugh Williams (35.90) Old Record: 39.04 Angus Williams (2020) and 50m Freestyle: Hugh Williams (27.68) Old Record: 28.01 Luke Bennett (2010). Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook Page.