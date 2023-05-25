SWIMMERS RECOGNISED FOR THEIR COMMITMENT

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club held their annual Presentation Day on Sunday, 2 April at the Condobolin Sports Club.

Swimmers were recognised for their dedication and commitment throughout the season.

The winner of the 25 Metre Encouragement Award was Logan Bell. Other nominees in the category were Jett Martin, Nick Brangwin, Billie Calton and Zane Hunter.

Nick Brangwin was the winner of the 25 Metre Pointscore Award.

The winner of the Seven Years and Under Champion Boy was Darcy Keates.

Jayte Golya was named the winner of the Eight Years Champion Boy, while Antonio Elias was Runner Up.

Jayte Golya also won the Eight Years Most Improved Overall Strokes category.

Cleo Whiley collected the Nine Years Champion Girl, while Winter Hall was Runner Up.

Quade Peterson was named Nine Years Champion Boy, with Harvey McFadyen Runner Up.

The 10 Years Champion Girl was Charli Keates, with Orabelle Turner Runner Up.

Peter Elias won the 10 Years Champion Boy accolade. Runner Up was Tommy Kirkman.

Hailey Bell was named the winner of the 10 Years and Under Girls Encouragement Award. Other nominations in the category were Veritty Turner, Arlee Kirkman and Orabelle Turner.

The 10 Years and Under Boys Encouragement Award went to Antonio Elias. Other nominations were Lucas McMaster and Declan Milne.

Lucy McFadyen collected the 11 Years Champion Girl, while Kelise Dargin was Runner Up.

The winner in the 11 Years Champion Boy was Kobie Whiley and the winner in the 12 Years Champion Boy was Charles Patton.

Charli Keates won the 12 Years and Under Most Improved All Strokes Award.

The 13 Years Champion Boy was Tyler Dargin.

Emma Patton was the 15 Years Champion Girl.

In the 10 Years and Under Point Score, Jayte Golya (59) was the winner. In the 12 Years and Under Point Score, Paityn Jackson (60) was named the winner.

Tyler Dargin (65) won the 14 Years and Under Point Score Award. Emma Patton (19) won the 15 Years and Over Point Score.

The Overall Point Score winner was Tyler Dargin (109).

The MPS Point Score winners were Cleo Whiley, Kobie Whiley, Kelise Dargin, Tyler Dargin, Quade Peterson and Rubie Haworth.

Lucy McFadyen won the 800 Metres Girls Award. Cleo Whiley was Runner Up and Kelise Dargin was third.

In the 800 Metres Boys, Kobie Whiley was the winner. Peter Elias was Runner Up and Quade Peterson was third.

Tyler Dargin won the 1,500 Metre Boys award. Charles Patton was second and Ashton Frost was third.

The Sportsmanship Award (Primary) went to Kobie Whiley. Other nominees in the category were Anastasia Phillips, Cleo Whiley, Lucy McFadyen, Peter Elias, Kelise Dargin, Paityn Jackson and Lacey Doyle.

Hailey Brangwin won the Sportsmanship Award – All Ages. Other nominations for the category were Tyler Dargin, Charles Patton, Emma Patton and Preston Jackson.

Lucy McFadyen, Tyler Dargin and Cleo Whiley all broke records during the season.

Lucy broke Grace Quinton’s 50 Metre Freestyle record of 34:17 that had stood since 2004. Her new time was 31:84. Lucy also broke Ebony Davis’s 100 Metre Freestyle record of 1:22:63 that was set in 2006. Lucy set a time of 1:21:22.

Tyler broke the 50 Metre Breaststroke record (42:81), that was set by Jordan Hall in 2008. Tyler’s record time was 42:12. He also broke the 100 Metre Breaststroke record (1:33:09), set by Jordan Hall in 2003. Tyler’s new time was 1:32:15.

Cleo Whiley set three new records during the season. She broke the 100 Metre Freestyle record of 1:39:89 set by Samantha Weber in 2010. Cleo set a new time of 1:32:90.

In the 100 Metre Backstroke, Cleo broke a record set by Charli Keates (2:01:19) in 2022. Cleo’s new time is 1:48:38.

Cleo also secured a 200 Metre Medley record. The old record (4:24:94) was set by Macaylee Weber in 2014. Cleo’s new record is 3:44:94.

The Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club Annual General Meeting was held also on Sunday, 2 April. The following Committee was formed: Nikita Atkinson (President), Bernard Cronje (Vice President), Lisa McFadyen (Secretary), Amanda Coe (Treasurer) and Mark Thorpe (Race Secretary).