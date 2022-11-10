SUSAN HONOURED TO ATTEND

Unit Commander Condobolin State Emergency Service (SES) Susan Bennett was honoured to be invited to the New South Wales Services Reception, hosted by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales and Dennis Wilson on Friday, 14 October.

The event was held at Government House in Sydney, and was a formal occasion to thank all the services for their continued efforts over the past three years.

Susan was accompanied by her granddaughter Evelyn Verney, who helps out at the NSW SES Condobolin Unit when she can and hopes to be a contributing full member as soon as she is old enough.

She was one of two people from the five SES zones invited to take part. Susan represented the Southern Zone and the other member was from The Rock Unit south of Wagga.

Representatives from SES, Rural Fire Service (RFS), NSW Fire and Rescue, Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), St John’s Ambulance, Australian Navy, Australian Army and Australian Airforce attended the occasion. All heads of the agencies were present as well.

“It was a great honour to be invited to attend and definitely a highlight of my time with SES and recognition of the work being done here and across the Mid Lachlan Sector,” Susan said.

“I took my granddaughter Evelyn with me as my “plus 1” and the Governor presented her with a Governor’s Coin which is a special tradition when someone special visits Government House.

“This was such a wonderful moment for both of us.”

Susan added, the Governor thanked each and every agency for their work over the past three very demanding years and congratulated us for the level of commitment to our communities and selfless response when faced with fire, flood and pandemic.