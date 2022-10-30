SUSAN ASHLEY-BROWN WINS NATIONAL AWARD

Susan Ashley-Brown has won 2022 Music Therapist of the Year at the Australian Allied Health Awards in Sydney.

Susan is the daughter of Des and Jeanette Manwaring from Condobolin.

Susan says winning the award was quite a surprise, “The other finalists are all doing such great work they are just as deserving.”

Susan explained that music therapy is using music to support people to improve their health and well-being. Music therapy can be used to help improve physical coordination, speech and communication skills, social skills, reduce anxiety and improve relaxation skills.

“We work with people of all ages and abilities, from young children who are learning to interact with others to older people who can reminisce and feel more connected. Getting people actively involved in the music making is an important part of the process.”

Registered Music Therapists have Masters’ level training at university and need to be registered with the Australian Music Therapy Association. Susan has been practising music therapy for more than 20 years and established Newcastle Music and Art Therapy in 2018. She now employs 9 people. Most of the work that Susan’s team undertakes supports people with disabilities, but they also work with people with dementia and mental health issues.

“I feel really honoured and it’s a nice affirmation after a really hard couple of years navigating COVID. Running a small practice and continuing clinical work can be a hard balance so winning the award was uplifting. It’s also a reward to be acknowledged after building a private practice in Newcastle and now having a team of music and art therapists.”

Susan said that it’s a very rewarding profession and she loves the impact it has on the lives of the people she works with.

“I love using music to connect with clients and make a difference in their lives, whatever that looks like for them. Whether it’s interacting and communicating in a nonverbal way with a client who can’t talk or facilitating song writing for someone where this process is vital for their self-esteem and sense of purpose.

“For me it’s about supporting someone to understand themselves and the world in a different way.”

“It’s such a privilege to be given the opportunity to play a role, sometimes small, sometimes big, in someone’s life.”

Contributed.