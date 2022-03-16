SUPPORT, COMMUNICATION AND PAINTBALLING

On Saturday, 12 February, a group of Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Murrin Bridge youth aged between 16 and 24 supported by Central West Family Support workers, went to Parkes and took part in a paintballing day.

While the boys had a good time, the message of the day was about support and communication.

Like us all, Covid has had a long-lasting effect on everybody’s mental health and we wanted to get the male youth together, to break down barriers, to communicate with each other and to rely on other people within their community and age group.

Mental health is an important part of the message we deliver when talking to our male youth with the support of the FRRR and their funding of our in a good place grant.” We were given the opportunity to help them to communicate with each other through strategy to reach an objective said Anthony Davis, youth worker of CWFSG.

The Paintballing games, helped the boys to develop and communicate concepts with each other, to work on decision making literally under-fire and to work towards common goals through adversity. It also helped develop the concept of actions and consequences as it really does hurt when you make a wrong move and get shot said youth worker Tyreece Dargin.

Reported by Craig Toole – Team Leader Central West Family Support Group.