SUPER SWIMMING CLUB PARTICIPANTS RECOGNISED

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club (CASC) held their annual presentation day recently.

In the 25 Metre Encouragement (McDonald Family Trophy) category Molly Wynn, Tommy Kirkman, Thomas Saunders and Darcy Keates were nominated. Molly Wynn was announced as the winner.

Lucas McMaster won the 25 Metre Point Score (Peasley Family Trophy).

The Seven Years and Under Champion Girl (CASC Trophy) was Cleo Whiley, while Runner Up was Winter Hall.

In the Seven Years and Under Champion Boy (CASC Tropy) was Quade Peterson and Runner Up was Harvey McFadyen.

The Eight Years Champion Girl (Bruce and Beryl L’Estrange Trophy) was won by Charli Keates. The Runner Up was Willow Frost.

Peter Elias claimed the Eight Years Champion Boy (Hawley Family Trophy), while Oscar Charters Runner Up.

The Under Eight Most Improved Overall Strokes (Greg and Vicki Nagle Trophy) was won by Cleo Whiley.

The Nine Years Champion Girl (Rotary Club Trophy) was won by Lucy McFadyen. Kelise Dargin was Runner Up.

Kobie Whiley was named Nine Years Champion Boy (Rotary Club Trophy).

Rachel Grimmond won the 10 Years Champion Girl (Bev Costello Memorial Trophy), while Chloe Stuckey was Runner Up.

The 10 Years Champion Boy (Bev Costello Memorial Trophy) was won by Charlie Patton.

Hailey Brangwin, Catalina Elias, Elise Milne, Abigail Smith and Hayley Barby were nominated in the 10 Years and Under Girls Encouragement category (Lisa Bell Trophy) section. Abigail Smith was named the winner.

Jacob Doyle, Keaton Sloane, Alec Patton and Rueben Sloane were all nominated in the 10 Years and Under Boys Encouragement category (Mark and Kathy Thorpe Trophy). Alec Patton won the award.

The 11 Years Champion Boy (Malouf Family Trophy) was Tyler Dargin and Runner Up was Preston Jackson.

Ashton Frost was named 12 Years Champion Boy (Ian and Shirley Bell Trophy).

The 12 Years and Under Most Improved 50 Metre Freestyle Swimmer (Swiss Watch Centre Trophy) was won by Rubie Haworth.

Emma Patton secured the 13 Years Champion Girl (Arthur Atkinson Memorial Trophy).

Hudson Cartwright won the 13 Years Champion Boy (Alan and Margaret Baxter Trophy), while Braith Sloane was Runner Up.

The 15 Years Champion Boy (Thompson Family Trophy) was Ryan Goodsell.

Cleo Whiley claimed the 10 Years and Under Point Score (Shortis and Timmins Trophy). Tyler Dargin won the 12 Years and Under Point Score (Hucker Family Trophy). Braith Sloane (CASC Trophy) took home the 14 Years and Under Point Score. Ryan Goodsell won the 15 Years and Over Point Score (Lions Club Trophy). The Overall Point Score (Jack Lawler Motors Trophy) went to Tyler Dargin.

In the 800 Metres Girls (Temora Award Trophies) Lucy McFadyen was first, Hailey Brangwin second and Paityn Jackson third.

Preston Jackson won the 800 Metres Boys (CASC Trophy) category. Kody Martin was econd and Kobie Whiley was third.

In the 1500 Metre Boys (Apex Club Trophy), Ryan Goodsell was named the winner. Ashton Frost was the Runner Up.

Nominations in the Sportsmanship Primary (Bev Parnaby Memorial Trophy) included Hailey Brangwin, Kody Martin, Catalina Elias and Tyler Dargin. The winner was Hailey Brangwin.

Braith Sloane, Ryan Goodsell, Emma Patton and Hudson Cartwright were all nominated in the Sportsmanship All Age section (CASC Trophy). Ryan Goodsell was named the winner.

Record Breakers for the year included Cleo Whiley in the Seven Years Girls 100 Metre Freestyle and Lucy McFadyen in the Nine Years Girls 100 Metre Backstroke.

Club Person of the Year (CASC Trophy) was Nikita Atkinson.