SUPER SPELLERS AT CPS

Condobolin Public School students Rafael Marsh and Judd Gallagher are super spellers.

Both students represented the school in the Regional Final of the Premiers Spelling Bee on Wednesday, 7 September.

Rafael went on to become the Stage Three winner of the regional competition, spelling words like touchline, quark, satellite, thesaurus and mispronunciation.

Judd was successful in getting to round five of six rounds of the Stage Two final. He had to spell out loud words team, feature, trident, scholarship and stalactite.

As the competition progresses, the words become more difficult.

“We are so proud of Judd and Rafael,” Deputy Principal Raylene Jones said at an assembly which recognised the achievements of students on Friday, 9 September.

“Standing in front of a camera and spelling words aloud is not an easy task. Both Judd and Rafael were a little nervous to begin with but became more relaxed after each round.

“It was an incredible and fabulous effort by both Rafael and Judd.”

The Premier’s Spelling Bee was introduced in 2004 as a fun and educational way for NSW public primary school students to engage in spelling. The program includes activities to encourage all students to improve their vocabulary and spelling and to promote literacy skills in combination with the English Kindergarten to Year Six Syllabus.

Rafael will compete in the State Final at the ABC Studios in Ultimo against students from all over the state in Term Four.

One regional winner from each of the 60 Regional Finals are to attend the State Final.