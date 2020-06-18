SUPER SIMULTANEOUS STORYTIME FUN AT CPS

Students at Condobolin Public School celebrated National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) on Wednesday, 27 May.

They read Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas, which is written and illustrated by Lucinda Gifford.

Whitney and Britney are two gorgeous chooks who live alongside Dora von Dooze. But Dora is perplexed – why do her dear chickens seem to sleep all day long? Dora decides to snoop. She follows the chooks out at night to the local jazz club where she discovers, to her amazement, that they are Whitney and Britney: Chicken Divas!

After participating in NSS, students used their creativity to make funky chicken artworks.

NSS is held annually by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA).

Every year a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country.

Now in its 20th successful year, it is a colourful, vibrant, fun event that aims to promote the value of reading and literacy, using an Australian children’s book that explores age-appropriate themes, and addresses key learning areas of the National Curriculum for Foundation to Year 6.

NSS aims to promote the value of reading and literacy; promote the value and fun of books; promote an Australian writer and publisher; promote storytime activities in public libraries and communities around the country; and provide opportunities to involve parents, grandparents, the media and others to participate in and enjoy the occasion.

A NSS featured book must feature a positive storyline; appeal to a modern and diverse audience; suitability for read-aloud (language and length); how well the book lends itself to craft and other activities.

By Melissa Blewitt.