SUPER SCIENTISTS

On Thursday, 28 October, Condobolin Public School students in 4/5R held a science fair for the enjoyment of all stage three students. Each student in 4/5R planned an inquiry question and then organised a science experiment to demonstrate their hypothesis. Students prepared their materials and set up ‘Stations’ in and around the hall so that they could host “mini science” lessons for students in 6C and 5/6T. “This was a wonderful teaching and learning experience for all those involved, with high student engagement and participation,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.

Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.