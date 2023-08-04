SUICIDE PREVENTION WORKFORCE TRAINING CAPACITY BUILDING PROJECT CLASS OF 2023 CELEBRATE

The Suicide Prevention Workforce Training Capacity Building Project Class of 2023 were celebrated at Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, 29 June.

Western and Lachlan Regional Services Inc (LWRS) Workforce Training Coordinator Julie Hague and LWRS Workforce Training Support Officer Chantelle Jones welcomed those to the event at the Railway Hotel in Condobolin, and then made a presentation on the history of the Project and the transition of the Program.

Letters from VERTO Training Manager Matthew Woodcock and VERTO Trainer and Assessor Claire Stone were read out on the day. LWRS CEO Courtney Straney also made an address.

Graduates Colleen Smith and Liana Smigulski were given an Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Suicide Prevention Workforce Training Capacity Building Program. Kylie Richardson was named Student of the Year for 2023.

This initiative is funded by the Western New South Whales Primary Health Network and began in 2018. The Project was funded to fill the gaps in rural NSW in suicide prevention and mental health.

There are currently six trial sites Lachlan, Weddin, Cobar, Bourke, Brewarrina, and Walgett Local Government Areas (LGA). Courses are developed and delivered in partnership with VERTO.

A total of 85 Certificate IV and Diploma Scholarships have been awarded since 2018. Of past students, 100 per cent are employed in the suicide prevention and mental health areas after completing their studies.

The Project has completed additional training workshops of CALM, CALM Care, Accidental Counselor, Aboriginal Mental health First aid, Youth mental health First aid, Love bites, DV Alert, SAFE Talk, ASSIST, QPR Training, Rural Minds, CALM Yarn, and Roses in the Ocean.

It has also been selected as a case example for the manual of best practice for The Centre Of Best Practice In Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention (CBPATSISP).

The Suicide Prevention Workforce Training Capacity Building Project is now funded for the entire WNSWPHN, which covers 53 per cent of NSW.

Participants undertake a Certificate IV in Community Services focusing on Alcohol and other Drug Education and support.

The Program has recruited 31 Certificate IV students to participate as the Class of 2024. There will also be two students taking on Diploma studies. At the end of the presentation part of the event, Chantelle read out two quotes from Brene Brown: “We are in a new age, where change is the only constant. I encourage you to embrace it, to be inspired, to push boundaries, innovate and find your own unique ways to set the norms.”; and “Daring greatly means the courage to be vulnerable, it means to show up and to be seen, to ask for what you need and to talk about how you are feeling. To have those hard conversations. The Core of authenticity is the courage to be imperfect and to be vulnerable.”

Graduates were treated to a delicious lunch as part of the Graduation Ceremony.