SUCCESSFUL WCC CHARITY EVENT

Posted By: Hayley February 23, 2021

By Melissa Blewitt

On Saturday, 19 December, Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation hosted the Condo Kids, Jeanette Bailey, and the Bikers Hand Christmas Charity event for the entire community.

It was held at the Wiradjuri Study Centre, where many were able to enjoy a fun and relaxed day out.

The community were treated to a barbecue lunch, coffee, cold drinks, and a myriad of other activities including a colouring competition and face painting.

Donations from Best and Less, Big W, and the Food Bank Sydney Food Share meant there were food hampers, gifts for Elders, clothing, and toys to be given out.

Walkabout Barber and Walkabout Beautiful ensured everyone was feeling and looking fabulous for the festive season.

This was the sixth year the event had been held.

Seth McRae with Santa Claus. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Bec Merritt-Dodgson and Ally Coe were all smiles at the WCC event. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Josiah Dodgson and Candy Dodgson had a great time at the successful charity day. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Krista Kirby, Santa Claus ans Dominic Herbert enjoyed the WCC Charity event last year. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

