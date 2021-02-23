SUCCESSFUL WCC CHARITY EVENT

By Melissa Blewitt

On Saturday, 19 December, Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation hosted the Condo Kids, Jeanette Bailey, and the Bikers Hand Christmas Charity event for the entire community.

It was held at the Wiradjuri Study Centre, where many were able to enjoy a fun and relaxed day out.

The community were treated to a barbecue lunch, coffee, cold drinks, and a myriad of other activities including a colouring competition and face painting.

Donations from Best and Less, Big W, and the Food Bank Sydney Food Share meant there were food hampers, gifts for Elders, clothing, and toys to be given out.

Walkabout Barber and Walkabout Beautiful ensured everyone was feeling and looking fabulous for the festive season.

This was the sixth year the event had been held.