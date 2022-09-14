SUCCESSFUL SKYFEST MIIMA WARRABINYA

Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya captured the imaginations of locals and visitors alike.

Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, the Wiradjuri Condobolin community, Big Skies Collaborators, sponsors and supporters worked together to make the event such a success.

The event began with a Gala Dinner on Friday, 2 September which also incorporated the Dhuluyanha Miya (Walking Together) Fashion Parade and Art Gallery viewing.

Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation’s CEO Harold (Ally) Coe said while putting on such an event “was a learning experience”, he expects SkyFest to grow in the coming years.

“Hosting SkyFest Miima Warrabinya was a major learning experience for us as organisers,” he explained.

“It took a long time for us all to get to this point. 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19, so we were certainly looking forward to the 2022 event and the lifting of restrictions.

“The event was a great success. The weather may have been a bit cold, but we have received nothing but positive feedback about SkyFest. The entertainment was magnificent – from our local dancers to music performers – they were all wonderful.

“It was a wonderful exercise in learning and it will now help us with future planning. Interest has been very high from other areas in how they can get involved in our next event. We also had tremendous support from locals and the all those in bringing the festival to fruition.

“I am expecting SkyFest Miima Warrabinya to get bigger and better as we go along.”

The Dhuluyanha Miya (Walking Together) Fashion Parade was a wonderful aspect of the opening night. Local women and girls shared intergenerational connections through the medium of fashion. The models were all members of the Elders Yarn Up Group and the Shine Group hosted by Marathon Health’s Wiradjuri Wellbeing Program. The outfits were made by local elder Dawn Johnson from fabrics designed by Central Australian artists. Each of the designs told a different Dreaming Story.

The inaugural Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya Gala Dinner was hosted by Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation’s CEO Harold (Ally) Coe, the WCC Board and local elders.

The menu was prepared by Chef Gerald Power, CEO of Indigenous Cultural Adventures and Deputy Mayor of Orange.

The Gala Dinner featured a three-course menu, which included traditional and contemporary Wiradjuri food, such as yabbies, yellow belly (golden perch), and kangaroo, with native herbs and spices. Wiradjuri-themed mocktails were also served on the lawn before dinner.

The newly refurbished art gallery at WCC was another important part of SkyFest’s opening night. The Gallery featured artworks by the Condo SistaShed, Aunty Beverley Coe, Belinda Coe and the Shine Group.

Aunty Bev Coe showcased large canvases that extend on the work that she has been developing over the past several years on the region’s most sacred sites – the Seven Sisters Ridge near Yarrabandai. Condo artist and graphic designer Belinda Coe of Galari Creative designed the 2022 SkyFest Miima Warrabinya poster. The poster depicts a Celestial Emu over a photograph of the Milky Way by award winning photographer Niall MacNeill from Bathurst. She borrowed the x-ray style of painting from Arnhem Land to show the Emu’s internal organs. Belinda sees her artwork as continuing people’s connection to the sky and sky lore.

On Saturday, 3 September the community was able to enjoy live music including contemporary Wiradjuri artists, a Wiradjuri-speaking muppet, contemporary and traditional Wiradjuri Dance, exhibitions, an interactive XR projection, the Regenerative Futures Expo, and workshops.

Award winning singer-song writer Uncle Johnny Huckle returned to his home town to open the Children’s Program at SkyFest Miima Warrabinya. Children enjoyed his famous Wombat Wobble and many more tunes. He also took part in the Night Music Program.

Acclaimed story-teller Larry Brandy returned to Condobolin to share his stories about Wiradjuri culture. He shared his latest book, Wiradjuri Country, with everyone during the Children’s program. Mr Brandy was born and raised in Condobolin, but now lives in Canberra.

Aunty Iris Reid conducted a Wiradjuri Language Workshop. She teaches Wiradjuri Language at Yarradamarra Aboriginal Centre at Dubbo TAFE. In the workshop she shared Dreamtime stories about the stars given to her by elders and talked about star totems, their stories and the animals which related to them. Tatiana Bonch-Osmovskaya also presented a Draw the Night Sky Workshop. She showed participants simple and effective techniques to paint the night sky with acrylics. Tatiana is a physicist, writer and poet based in Sydney.

Jo Clancy and girls from Condobolin High School and Condobolin Public School performed two contemporary dances – Giralang Bundinya – Shooting Star and Yindyang Bila. Waiwan man Steve Taylor, a senior Aboriginal educator with Dinawan’s Connection, and Condobolin’s Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys made a daramtic entrance into the dance ring, performing ancient stories about the animals who live on Wiradjuri country.

A Lantern Parade was a highlight of Saturday’s program. Phil Reif (Ikara Celebratory Events) in the Northern Rivers and Aunty Bev Coe conducted lantern making workshops in 2021, which saw hundreds of paper lanterns created. These lanterns were retro-fitted with LED lights and were a magical part of SkyFest.

The interactive Extended Reality (XR) projection Space Play took participants on a tour of the solar system like they never imagined. It amazed, astonished and fascinated all those who experienced it. Space Play was created by Big Skies Collaborator David Clarkson and was designed to inspire youth to consider a career in digital technologies.

A lot of Wiradjuri heart and soul was put into the Night Music Program at SkyFest. Shane Riley, entertained with gentle ballards to foot-stomping rock. Janita Coe and Marion Wighton-Packham, who are members of the Gaalmadhaay Songmakers Project, sang original songs on the night. Janita sang ‘Because Of Her We Can’ and ‘Drugs Are Poison In The Veins Of Life’, while Marion performed a song in progress called ‘Dancing On Country’.

Riley and Ah-See, a hip hop duo from Dubbo, share a passion for hip-hop and have used their words and music to help revitalise their mother tongue, Wiradjuri. They were a very popular part of the Night Music Program.

SkyFest Miima Warrabinya is set to return in 2023.