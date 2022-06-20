SUCCESSFUL SHOW FOR 2022

On Sunday 22nd May and Monday 23rd May 2022, Nyngan held their 129th show.

Some of the events during this years show included:

The Big Bogan Challenge. This happened on the Sunday at 4pm and had $675 in prize money up for grabs for the team of three that completed the Bogan-themed course the best.

The Nyngan Toyota Show Rodeo, which took place Sunday night from 5:30pm.

On Monday at 1pm, Nyngan-born Rugby legend, Les Boyd, opened the show. Les played top level Rugby League in the 1970’s and 80’s. That evening, the Holysmokes Family Fireworks began at 6:30pm, which concluded the show for 2022.

Motorbike daredevil, Eljay, performed on both the Sunday and Monday.

Some new competitions were also opened this year, including the Sims Metal Waste 2 Art competition, the Wizard of Oz competition and the Lace Making Demonstration and Workshop.

Image Credits: Bogan Shire Council and Nyngan Community Hub’s Facebook Pages.

TITLE IMAGE + BELOW: Some artworks from the Sims Metal Waste 2 Art competition.