SUCCESSFUL SEASON FOR CONDOBOLIN JRL

Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their annual Presentation Day on Saturday, 9 October at Pat Timmins Oval. The Team of the Year was awarded to U12s BLUE. The Sportsmanship Award went to the Under 12’s team. Highest Point Scorer was Rachel Grimmond. Rookie of the Year League Tag was given to Rachel Grimmond. Rookie of the Year Tackle was received by Walter Smith.

Defender of the year league Tag mini mod was Rachel Grimmond. Defender of the year

league Tag went to Lartreka Capewell. Mini / Mod tackler of the year was won by Alby

Denyer. International tackler of the year was Lachlan Richards. Most dedicated player of the year league tag went to Ladeisha-Lee Capewell. Most dedicated player of the year

International was secured by Ryan Goodsell. Most dedicated player of the year International Runners Up was Ernest Peterson. Most determined player of the year 12 years and younger was given to Alby Denyer. Most determined player of the year 12 years and younger was awarded to Rachel Grimmond. Outstanding Achiever 2021 was won by Alby Denyer.

Citizenship Award 2021 went to Tristan Wallner. Adam and Lee-Anne Denyer were named

Club person of the year. The Shaun Timmins Encouragement Award went to Steven Capewell. Player of the year league tag was won by Lartreka Capewell. Player of the year

was Ryan Goodsell. – Kaiden Atkinson and Mark Whitla were honoured as Life Members, as

they have played with the Club from Under 7s to Under 16s. More images will be publised in upcoming editions of the Argus.