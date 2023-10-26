SUCCESSFUL SATELLITE EVENTS HELD

The Be Road Ready for Harvest Satellite Events held recently in the local region were a wonderful success.

Approximately 100 farmers and contract harvesters attended the recent Be Road Ready for Harvest Satellite Events in Derriwong, Trundle, Bedgerabong, and Parkes.

The events were supported by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, Transport for NSW, the Grain Transport Safety Network (GTSN), SafeWork NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Farmers, the Australian Custom Harvesters Association, and the Parkes Show Society.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said anecdotal feedback from attendees was very positive.

“Regulations are constantly changing, so events like these are important to ensure we provide information about how to safely and legally move agricultural machinery, combinations and trucks on the road network in the lead up to the busy harvest period,” she explained.

“We had presentations about Chain of Responsibility, conditional registration and primary producer concessions, GTSN’s updated resources, fire safety, SafeWork NSW safety reminders and resources, an overview of how heavy vehicle access operates as well as relevant compliance information.

“The highlight of the morning was the interactive activity, where we showed participants how to read the relevant notice (National Class 1 Agricultural Vehicle and Combination Mass and Dimension Exemption Notice) to work out what the travel requirements would be for a header with a front, various sized tractors towing implements and an auger.

“Participants could take home some windscreen stickers that they can attach to their machinery that acts as a quick reference guide for travel requirements such as pilots, lights and signage – these were extremely popular.

“We also gave attendees copies of the 2023 Moving Harvest Machinery USBs, which contain all the relevant notices, along with a live links document. Harvest USBs and windscreen stickers will be distributed to local agricultural machinery retailers and rural supply stores in October.

“Thanks to everyone who was involved in running the events and to everyone who attended,” Ms Suitor concluded.