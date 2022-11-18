SUCCESSFUL SALE FOR PLEVNA MERINOS

Plevna Merinos conducted a successful Sale under difficult conditions on Tuesday, 4 October.

Seventy-two out of 80 rams were sold with a top of $6,250 going to John Simmons and family.

The sale averaged $1,943 a head.

A great result for a line-up of commercial merinos being bred for the future. It was great to see some new faces on the day.

Plevna Blood sheep have continued to attract solid Auctions plus enquiry for their dual purpose traits and particularly their resistance to fleece rot.

The last few years have really provided the ideal conditions for body strike on any wools susceptible.

This year EBW (Early breach wrinkle) was included in our ASBV’s for the first time and attracted a lot of enquiry.

This is a big help for any wool producer trying to minimise body wrinkle out of their Merino enterprise when looking at sheep and the wool.

This measurement is taken at when the lamb is offshears at Weaner weighing. It is a fallacy that sheep with heavy skin development can be bred with a bare breach!

Plevna principals Boyd and Alex Aveyard would like to thank all people who could attend and participate in the sale.

For all enquiries in regard to Grade Rams which are unavailable from now on contact Boyd on 0428 921 087.

